After Judge Gives Child Molester Light Sentence, His Victim Decides To Get Brutal Revenge

Embedded Images: Mugshots via BizPac Review

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show child abuse has significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. More on this here: https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-10-08/study-confirms-rise-in-child-abuse-during-covid-pandemic

A Louisiana man was found guilty of second-degree murder after he confessed to killing a man convicted of molesting his girlfriend throughout her childhood.

According to BizPac Review, Jace Crehan was found guilty of second-degree murder after he confessed to stabbing and strangling Robert Noce Jr. to death. Noce was convicted of molesting Crehan's girlfriend, Brittany Monk, when she was between the ages of 4 and 12 while he was dating her mother.

Crehan said that he does not regret killing Noce. He described himself as Monk's "guardian, her protector, her hope."

"I feel a lot better," Crehan told The Advocate. "It's not regret. Is it remorse? I'm not sorry for what I did."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Crehan and Monk killed Noce on July 4 after Monk, who was seven months pregnant with Crehan's baby at the time, searched his name online and confirmed that he still lived at the same address.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Embedded Images: Mugshots via BizPac Review

The couple reportedly drove to a nearby Walmart to purchase batteries for their walkie talkies and blue latex gloves. They dressed in all black and Monk put her hair up as to not leave behind any evidence.

Crehan and Monk said that they intended only to hurt Noce, not kill him. However, during the act, they became more aggressive and took his life. Noce was killed inside of his trailer and his body was stuffed into a 55-gallon container. Monk's gloves were found inside the container, leading police to catch the couple.

"We do not live in a country where we as a society are allowed to take the law into our own hands to do justice," said prosecutor Darwin Miller. "That's what happened here. This is not a Shakespearean tragedy. This is not a Hollywood movie. This is the killing of a human being, whether you like him or not."

Crehan's attorney argued that his client did not commit a cold-blooded murder.

"Revenge is an act of passion, and this is very much an act of passion," said Crehan's attorney, Franz Borghardt, in his closing argument during the trial. "We don't believe this is second-degree murder. We believe it's something else."

Embedded Images: Mugshots via BizPac Review

The jury found Crehan guilty of second-degree murder. He is facing a mandatory life sentence.

Monk pleaded guilty to manslaughter, for which she faces a sentence of up to 40 years.

According to The Advocate, just 13 days prior to his death, Noce pleaded no contest to molesting Monk as a child. He was sentenced to five years of probation.

Sources: The Advocate, BizPac Review