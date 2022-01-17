After Illegal Immigrant Killed Her Husband & 2 Kids, Widowed Mom Decides To Fight Back

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of an increase in deadly car accidents across the country. More than 38,000 people die every year from car accidents in the US. That’s why it's so important to follow safe driving practices to ensure you never find yourself in a serious car accident. Learn more here: https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/handbook/california-driver-handbook/safe-driving-practices/

Courtney Hacking, grieving the loss of her husband and two children, said that there was no justice served. An illegal immigrant responsible for the crash that killed her loved ones had only received a two-year prison term, which Courtney called "a slap on the wrist."

"Today for me is offensive to our family," she said in court. "There's no justice in what you're getting today."

Margarito Quintero Rosales, 35, pleaded guilty to three counts of criminally negligent homicide in the deaths of 36-year-old Peter Hacking, 4-year-old Ellie Bryant and 22-month-old Grayson Hacking.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on March 31, 2016, Rosales was driving a Ford van and swerved into oncoming traffic on State Highway 78 in Wylie, striking Hacking's vehicle. He had no driver's license, and investigators believe he fell asleep at the wheel.

Rosales signed a plea deal with prosecutors, which was honored by District Judge Benjamin Smith. Smith sentenced Rosales to the maximum two years in prison, and Rosales will get credit for the 537 days he already served in jail.

Rosales will serve his current sentence at the same time as a two-year federal sentence he received this month. Rosales had pleaded guilty to a federal charge of re-entry of a deported alien.

Rosales, a Mexican citizen, had been deported in October 2008.

Peter Hacking died just two days before his first wedding anniversary with Courtney. The couple had nine children from previous marriages, and seven kids lived with them in Lavon. Grayson was their first child together.

In her victim impact statement, Courtney stated that her husband always wanted to fix things and make things better.

"The impact he made on this world will never be forgotten," she said.

Stephen Bryant, Ellie's father, called Quintero selfish and irresponsible.

"I don't forgive you," he said.

Debra Reneau told the court that the deaths of her son-in-law and grandchildren turned the family's world upside down.

"You weren't supposed to be here," she told Rosales. "All of this heartbreak is because of you."

According to Courtney, her husband had picked up their kids from the sitter on that fateful day. She stated that he rarely drove on State Highway 78, but he did on that day.

"On that day I lost my husband, my baby boy, my princess, my life as I knew it and my future. And you were the one who took that away from me ..." she told Rosales. You were in this country illegally for the second time. You were driving a car without a license coming from a job you were illegally paid to do."

"Because of your selfishness, three beautiful people lost their lives," she added.

