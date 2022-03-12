After Dog Gets Hit By Car, Sign Has The Entire Neighborhood Talking

A man was so distraught by the accidental death of his dog that he put up a sign in his yard as a warning for speeding drivers coming through his neighborhood.

The sign was posted in the man's lawn and included a threat to drivers coming through the neighborhood at high speed.

"We buried our dog last week because you won't slow down," the sign read. "If you hit 1 of my kids your family may be burying you."

The photo was originally posted to Reddit and quickly went viral after it was shared.

"I never understand why people speed through neighborhoods...or parking lots. Seriously...what's the logic in that?" one commenter asked on the original post.

Many readers applauded the man for putting up the sign and making a strong statement about safety.

"Love the sign. People drive way too fast in neighborhoods. More than 20 is to fast. Kids on bikes. Kids playing in their own yard and a ball goes in the street, it happens. So why is there this problem. Well it’s because people are f**king idiots. Plain and simple," one reader commented on Facebook.

"Damn straight! One of my dogs got away from me and the woman who ran over him didn't even slow down. Just ran over him. Same could happen to a child," another wrote.

"f people would slow down they might get to where their going without any problems. Because the place their going won't move before they get there," noted a third.

On the other hand, some felt that the dog's owners didn't deserve sympathy, considering that they let the animal roam free.

"I don't feel sorry for them one bit. Have the same problem in my neighborhood. Everyone thinks it is free range country for dogs and cats. My dogs do not leave my property without my permission," one reader commented.

"Keep your dog on a leash! If you cared about your fur friend you would take better care of them," another wrote.

"Is it just me or if your dog was controlled you would not have this problem take some blame," a third added.

"Speeding is bad, but your dog and kids are your responsibility to keep them out of the street," a fourth chimed in.

"I am sorry for your loss but your dog should be in a fenced yard or on a leash," another reader wrote.

