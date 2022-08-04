African-American Woman Stuns Cop With Surprising Request, Then He Looks Behind Her

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports across the country that suggest more and more Americans are having positive interactions with police officers despite changing attitudes about police departments and wider conversation about police reform.

A pair of Oklahoma police officers were sitting in their patrol car when a woman pulled up next to them and approached the vehicle. What happened next left the officers shocked.

Two police officers in Muskogee, Oklahoma, known as "Poncho" and "Lefty," were pulled over in a city park parking lot, getting some work finished while on their regular daytime patrol.

Suddenly, a car pulled up alongside the patrol car. A woman got out of the car and approached the officers with a surprising request.

The officers shared the story in a post on their Facebook page:

This lady saw me parked at a City park this morning and decided to stop. She exited her vehicle with her two children and approached me as I was seated in my patrol car. She simply stated that she wanted to pray for me. Specifically for my safety. I expressed my gratitude the best I could, but she really has no idea how much that meant to me. Her little boy handed me a wilted flower that looked as if it had been in his pocket for a week. At that moment, it was the most beautiful flower I'd ever seen. My prayer is that sharing this encounter will encourage many to give people a chance, regardless of race or profession. You simply cannot judge an entire group of people because of the actions of some. Don't hate evil more than you love good.

The post quickly went viral, garnering more than 95,000 comments and more than 2.2 million likes.

The officers commented on the post, after being shocked by the initial response.

"14.4 million people reached?" The officers commented. "Seriously? Folks, we started this page just hoping to reach some within our community of 40k people. Never expected this. Thank you all. Some of the comments have proven that hearts have been touched. Walls can fall. Hearts can mend."

Followers commented on the touching post on Pancho and Lefty's Facebook page.

"When it seems that the government and other nefarious groups want to divide this great nation it people like the four in this photo that restore my faith!" one reader commented. "Bless you ma'am for your faith your courage and the example you are to your children! Bless you sir for keeping us all safe everyday and for the sacrifices made daily that few of us ever hear about. God bless these children and I pray they will always have Godly parents and committed, moral and just public servants to guide them as they grow! I pray that this will happen throughout this great country 1 million times over in the months and years to come."

"Thank you for sharing this touching encounter," another social media user wrote. "Our country is in need of a healing. Small efforts on the part of each person can help toward this healing process."

