African American Man Who Spent Year In Jail Sees Officer In Burning Car, Shows The Current State Of Race Relations

Daylan McLee was at a Father’s Day cookout when he heard a loud crash. The 31-year-old rushed to the street, where he saw a mangled patrol car with flames spreading into the cabin.

Acting fast, McLee rushed to the mangled vehicle and pulled out Officer Jay Hanley from the wreckage.

McLee had previously been falsely accused of pointing a gun at a cop, which led to him spending a year in jail awaiting trial on the bogus charges.

Speaking of his heroic act, McLee said: “There is value in every human life. We are all children of God and I can’t imagine just watching anyone burn. No matter what other people have done to me, or other officers, I thought, ‘this guy deserves to make it home safely to his family.’”

The father of two had been arrested in March 2016 outside a Dunbar, Pennsylvania, American Legion Bar, where a fight had broken out. A Pennsylvania State Trooper then accused McLee of pointing a gun at him, twice.

However, security footage showed that McLee had actually disarmed a man at the scene and tossed the weapon soon after. Despite this, he spent a year in jail before he was acquitted of the charges after a jury reviewed the video.

In late 2018, he filed a wrongful arrest lawsuit against four troopers. The lawsuit stated that the officers lied in a police report about the incident and falsified charges against McLee after one trooper fired two shots at him and hit a nearby house.

A few months ago, McLee encountered plainclothes officers who approached with guns drawn, so he ran. He stated that they never announced that they were cops, and that he stopped once they yelled that they were police.

He was charged with fleeing and resisting arrest, and stated that one officer kicked him in the face through a fence and split his lip during the arrest.

He maintained that the use of force was caught on a security camera and that he will fight the charges.

Despite his experience with cops, McLee stressed the importance of forgiveness, and said that he couldn’t blame every police officer for his prior bad interactions.

“We need to work on our humanity… You can’t base every day of your life off of one interaction you have with one individual,” he said.

Uniontown Police Lt. Thomas Kolencik’s, his voice breaking, stated that the department was thankful McLee was nearby when the crash happened.

“Daylan actually said, ‘I’m not going to let him die,’” Kolencik said. “There’s just no words to describe, you know.”

According to the department, Hanley is recovering after undergoing surgery for a serious leg injury he sustained in the crash.

Following the crash, McLee realized that he’d spoken Hanley, who was on patrol at the time, about three weeks earlier.

“I realized after, that I’d seen him. He speaks to people; he says hello; he isn’t an officer that harasses anybody. He commented to me about the heat was coming for us,” he said.

“I don’t want to be called a hero. I just want to be known as an individual who is an upstanding man,” he said. “No matter… what or where, just an upstanding person. And I hope (that trooper) sees this and knows he’s forgiven.”

