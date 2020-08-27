Actress Faces Backlash Over 'Inappropriate' Mosque Outfit

After her appearance at the Johnny Depp libel trial in London, Amber Heard went holidaying in Turkey.

She posted a picture on Instagram, in which she was wearing a pink hijab, a button down shirt and a white silk blouse as she posed outside a mosque.

She deleted the picture soon after her outfit was harshly slammed in the comments section.

She then uploaded a different picture with the caption: “Spent the day wandering around the magic of Istanbul’s mosques and couldn’t be more in love with this gorgeous city...”

”When you visit a religious building it is important to be conservative when interpreting their culture and customs. You weren’t wearing the scarf correctly covering your hair, your nipples were visible through your top, you photographed and filmed people in worship,” one person had commented in the original post.

Heard responded to the criticism by posting another picture on Wednesday, this time from inside another mosque, Hagia Sophia, in which she had fully covered her neck, had a headscarf and was wearing a face mask.

”Mosques are real places. So are museums & churches. So are head scarfs (where they are sometimes required in order 2 visit). Mystery solved,” she captioned this post.

“You could stare for years at the inside of Hagia Sophia and never get bored.... or less amazed. What a stunning place (as of a few weeks ago, no longer a museum). I feel lucky I could see part of it still,” the post continued.

Sources: America Now