9-Year-Old Girl Walks Into Local Police Station, Turns In Both Of Her Parents

Note: we are republishing this story amid a surge in reported confrontations between food workers and customers during the coronavirus pandemic. More on that here: https://www.today.com/food/food-workers-discuss-pandemic-confrontations-angry-customers-t224537

A 9-year-old Minnesota girl walked into a Barnesville police station and turned in her pothead parents because she said the marijuana smoke in her home was making her sick.

She told police her parents were growing and selling marijuana and that she was worried her dogs would get sick too.

When authorities searched her home, they found seven marijuana plants growing under the house, the Minnesota Star Tribune reported. They also found paraphernalia and a substance that field-tested positive for meth.

The girl will be staying with her grandparents while her parents are under investigation. Officer Ryan Beattie called her a “very brave, very smart, very articulate little girl.”

“It was almost like interviewing an adult,” Beattie said. “She appeared to have intelligence far above a normal little girl … [and] she gave some pretty specific information about things, like types of drug paraphernalia, that no young person ought to have knowledge about.”

Charges against the couple, who were not identified, are pending the results of lab tests.

A separate investigation by Child Protective Services is underway.

Sources: WFTV, Minnesota Star Tribune