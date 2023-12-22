9-Month-Old Girl Given Death Sentence, Then Her Babysitter Does Something Unexpected

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in January 2017.

In late 2015, Talia Rosko's life took a devastating turn when she was diagnosed with a rare and terminal liver disease at just two months old. Her parents, George and Farra, were told that without a transplant, Talia might not make it past her second birthday. Their world was shattered, but a glimmer of hope arrived in an unexpected form.

Fast forward seven months, and the Rosko family found themselves in a desperate search for a donor. They hired a local college student, Kiersten Miles, as a nanny for their three children. Little did they know that Kiersten would become their saving grace.

Within three weeks of caring for the Rosko children, Kiersten approached the family with an incredible offer. She wanted to see if she was a match for Talia, willing to donate a part of her liver to save the young girl's life. Tests confirmed her compatibility.

This month, doctors successfully performed the liver transplant for 16-month-old Talia. While Kiersten is still in recovery, she has channeled her energy into raising awareness about the desperate need for more organ donors.

Talia's journey began when her parents noticed something amiss during her two-month check-up. Her pediatrician observed irregularities in her eyes and recommended an immediate visit to a specialist. An ultrasound and biopsy revealed a diagnosis of biliary atresia, a rare disease that obstructs the liver's ducts with bile, causing damage to liver cells and the organ itself.

Talia underwent a Kasai procedure, which temporarily removes blocked ducts and the gallbladder, replacing them with a section of the small intestine. However, this was only a short-term solution, and she ultimately required a transplant.

In June, around the same time Kiersten, then 21, was hired as a summer nanny for the Rosko children, Talia was placed on the transplant list. Despite knowing the family for only three weeks, Kiersten formed a strong bond with Talia and decided to undergo testing as a potential donor.

Her resolve was unwavering, and after six months of evaluations and paperwork, Kiersten donated part of her liver to Talia. The surgery, which took approximately 14 hours, was a resounding success. Talia, who doctors feared might not survive past two years old, made a remarkable recovery and was discharged after just nine days, significantly shorter than the average 14-day hospital stay.

Kiersten emphasized that her sacrifice was small compared to saving a life, knowing she could never donate again. She hopes her story will inspire more people to become organ donors, especially considering that New Jersey, their home state, ranks 44th out of 50 states in terms of organ donor registration.

Talia's journey is a testament to resilience, kindness, and the incredible impact one person's selfless act can have on another's life.

Sources: Daily Mail