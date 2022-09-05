82-Year-Old Vietnam Vet Fights Back Against Armed Home Invader, Ends With One Person Dead

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime and home invasions across America during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An Aiken County couple’s day turned sour after an intruder invaded their home.

79-year-old Lois Parrish said that they were having a normal afternoon when she and her husband, 82-year-old Herbert, heard a knock at their back door.

“I opened the door and he said he was looking for his little white chihuahua and wanted to know if I saw it. I told him, no, I didn’t,” she said.

As Lois went to close the door, the man, later identified as 61-year-old Harold Runnels, barged inside. He pulled out a knife and attacked her, the police report noted.

“I felt, we’re gone. He’s going to kill us and take what he can take,” Herbert said.

Herbert, a Vietnam Vet, decided to fight back.

“He was not going to go out that door and leave us alive. That’s the way I felt. That’s why I said, I’ve got to do something quick and get the edge on him. Get the advantage on him,” he said.

Acting quickly, he grabbed a shotgun that was hanging on the wall by the door. He used the handle of the firearm to hit Runnels until he fell unconscious.

“I started hitting him in the head with the barrel and I know I must have hit him at least ten times right in the face, just as hard as I could hit him,” he said.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables stated that Runnels later succumbed to his injuries at Augusta University Medical Center.

The couple was injured during the incident, but they are both expected to fully recover.

Sources: WACH FOX 57