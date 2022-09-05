Skip to main content

82-Year-Old Vietnam Vet Fights Back Against Armed Home Invader, Ends With One Person Dead

Photo Credit: Wach Fox 57

Photo Credit: Wach Fox 57

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime and home invasions across America during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An Aiken County couple’s day turned sour after an intruder invaded their home.

79-year-old Lois Parrish said that they were having a normal afternoon when she and her husband, 82-year-old Herbert, heard a knock at their back door.

Photo Credit: Wach Fox 57

Photo Credit: Wach Fox 57

“I opened the door and he said he was looking for his little white chihuahua and wanted to know if I saw it. I told him, no, I didn’t,” she said.

As Lois went to close the door, the man, later identified as 61-year-old Harold Runnels, barged inside. He pulled out a knife and attacked her, the police report noted.

“I felt, we’re gone. He’s going to kill us and take what he can take,” Herbert said.

Photo Credit: Wach Fox 57

Photo Credit: Wach Fox 57

Herbert, a Vietnam Vet, decided to fight back.

“He was not going to go out that door and leave us alive. That’s the way I felt. That’s why I said, I’ve got to do something quick and get the edge on him. Get the advantage on him,” he said.

Acting quickly, he grabbed a shotgun that was hanging on the wall by the door. He used the handle of the firearm to hit Runnels until he fell unconscious.

Photo Credit: Wach Fox 57

Photo Credit: Wach Fox 57

“I started hitting him in the head with the barrel and I know I must have hit him at least ten times right in the face, just as hard as I could hit him,” he said.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables stated that Runnels later succumbed to his injuries at Augusta University Medical Center.

Photo Credit: Wach Fox 57

Photo Credit: Wach Fox 57

The couple was injured during the incident, but they are both expected to fully recover.

Sources: WACH FOX 57

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

veteran
Society

82-Year-Old Vietnam Vet Fights Back Against Armed Home Invader, Ends With One Person Dead

fight
Society

Boy Records Video Of School Fight, Mom Gets Arrested After Posting Footage To Facebook

couple
Society

Couple Preparing To Eat Taco Bell Found Dead At Table, Then Cops Notice What's Right Beside Them

busdriver
Society

Bus Driver’s Note To Mom And Dad Goes Viral After What Children Did To Disabled Boy On Bus

boy
Society

Boy Almost Dies And Comes Back To Life, Says Jesus Gave Him This Message For The World

teens
Society

Teenagers’ Excuse For Murdering Young Father Of 5 Leaves Widow Stunned

sign
Society

'Horrifying' Sign Sparks Outrage In Pennsylvania Neighborhood

panties
Society

Girl Flashes Her Panties In Public, Claims It's A Form Of Protest