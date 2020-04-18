80-Year-Old Man Sings To Wife Through Nursing Home Window Due To Virus Quarantine

80-year-old Troy University professor, John Kline, has found a way to support his wife of 43 years despite the coronavirus restrictions.

Kline’s wife, whom he affectionately calls “Sweet Ann,” was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s 17 years ago, and has been living in a nursing home.

Before the restrictions, Kline would show up at the John Knox Manor Nursing Home every afternoon to visit Ann before dinner, and would stay by her side until she fell asleep.

With the pandemic, visitors were banned from nursing homes and assisted living centers in a bid to protect the vulnerable patients.

Kline was determined to keep visiting Ann, so he found a way. He began coming to her window and they sang church hymns and tunes from the 50s that she loves. For 15 minutes each day – Ann’s face beaming – the two sing with each other through the glass.

Kline posted a video of his visit on Facebook, captioning it: “Through a Pane—not a Pain. I love my Sweet Ann and look forward to spending eternity with her. God bless you for even looking--and if you listened, well that was because you wanted to hear Ann.”

In the clip, which had been viewed more than 70,000 times, Ann joins in as her husband sings “Jesus Loves Me” and “Amazing Grace.”

Kline told the Montgomery Adviser: "I've always said how much I love her, 'til death do us part. But I'm trying to make the statement that no matter what happens, there's no reason to give up on love. If she gets where she doesn't know me, I will still go see her, because I will still know her."

He urged people to keep in touch with their elder relatives, especially in this time of upheaval.

He said, “Call them – they have an old land line. If they have an iPhone, Facetime them. I want people to know to stay in contact. They let me do it every day, and most people can't go every day, I understand that. But you can stay in touch even if you can't get to people."

