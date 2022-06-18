8-Year-Old Sees Sister Being Sexually Abused By Man And Tries To Stop It, Ends In Tragedy

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that child sexual abuse has surged in America during the COVID-19 pandemic. Statistics indicate 1 in 9 girls and 1 in 53 boys under the age of 18 experience sexual abuse or assault from an adult. More on this here: https://www.rainn.org/statistics/children-and-teens

An 8-year-old boy from Sacramento, California, was beaten to death while attempting to protect his younger sister from molestation.

Dante Daniels was allegedly attacked with a hammer by his mother's ex-boyfriend, Deandre Chaney Jr., reports the Daily Mail.

According to a criminal report, Chaney Jr., 23, was caught by Dante committing a lewd act on Danae, Dante's younger sister.

The suspect also allegedly used a hammer, knife, and lighter fluid to attack Danae and 28-year-old Elizabeth Salone, the mother of the two children.

Dante was declared brain dead following the attack and died six days later.

"Trying to save his sister from this child molester, and that's why he was beat the worst," said Dante's grandmother, Monique Brown.

Danae and Elizabeth both survived, but Brown has said that Elizabeth will be blind in one eye and Danae will need medical help.

Brown declared Dante a hero, noting that he "gave his heart to a 4-year-old In Southern California, so a 4-year-old lives because of [him]."

In addition to being charged with murder and attempted murder, Chaney Jr. also faces a charge for lewd acts with a child.

On the same day that Dante was killed, a suspect in another hammer-related murder was arrested by police in Bedford, Texas, reports WFAA.

Police said a 16-year-old was detained in connection with the death of 14-year-old Bedford resident, Kaytlynn Cargill.

Prior to the murder, the suspect and victim were involved in an alleged drug deal, according to the arrest warrant obtained by WFAA.

In a news release, Bedford police said they "met with and informed Kaytlynn's family of the juvenile's detention."

Police declined to comment further, saying that in order "to protect the integrity of the investigation," they "cannot and will not discuss any specifics related to this case."

Kaytlynn's body was found June 21 in a landfill in nearby Arlington two days after she went missing from the apartment complex in which she lived with her parents.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner later ruled that she died of "homicidal violence." The arrest warrant said she was likely beaten with a hammer.

According to the warrant, a witness said Kaytlynn went to a dog park in the apartment complex where she lived on June 19 to make a drug deal with the suspect and his brother.

She was going to make marijuana "dabs" to resell to the suspect, the warrant said.

The witness and Kaytlynn reportedly returned to Kaytlynn's home, but after Kaytlynn returned to the dog park about an hour later to conclude the transaction, she was never seen alive again.

