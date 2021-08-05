700-Pound Woman Who Had 10k Calorie Diet Vows To Change After Unfortunate ‘Wake-Up Call’

Photo credit: Pixabay, Barcroft Images via Daily Mail

A woman from Fort Worth, Texas, whose life goal was to be the "fattest" in the world had a wake up call after she had two miscarriages.

Monica Riley said she would often eat 10,000 calories per day during her attempt to become the biggest woman in the world. At the age of 28, Riley weighed 700 pounds and was constantly being fed by her fiance, Sid. After getting pregnant a third time following two miscarriages, Riley decided it was time to take action.

"At one point in my life, I wanted to be the biggest woman in the world. I wanted to be bedbound and immobile and be fed ever more. But now that I am pregnant, it's been a wake up call," she told the Daily Mail.

Riley said she lost more than 200 pounds in 10 weeks.

"I want to be able to be active with my child. I want to be able to get up and with him or her and be involved in every way. You can't do that if you're immobile," she said.

At her heaviest, Riley's daily diet consisted of six scones, six sausage sandwiches, cereal, two protein shakes, four McChicken sandwiches, four double cheeseburgers, a large order of fries, 30 chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, Taco Bell and a gallon of ice cream.

Riley and her fiance tried to have children but she had two miscarriages, which quickly led to depression.

"I was depressed and crying a lot. I picked myself up and just kept going. I just had to put it behind me and I pretty much pretended that it never happened," she said.

"I do think my weight affected the previous pregnancies. There is no clear medical evidence but I think if I was healthier the babies would have been stronger. I accept that my eating habits were terrible. I don't want to lose any more babies and I didn't realize how dangerous it was to be pregnant at this size before. I want to be healthy enough for the baby to keep growing."

Riley said she shrunk down to 499 pounds and hopes to lose more weight.

"I am changing the way I eat, I'm exercising, and taking care of my body. I'm trying to get proper sleep every night and walking every day and I feel different already," she said. "I am still very heavy. So walking is still hard but I am getting energy back now."

The dieting, she said, hasn't been easy.

"The diet has been very difficult. There has been a lot of crying and a lot of mental challenges. Food for me was an addiction pretty much, just like alcohol or drugs. Now, I am eating 2,000 calories a day compared to 10,000, so it is a big difference," she said. "There are healthy foods that I absolutely love, like avocados and Brussels sprouts. I enjoy chicken breast with steamed vegetables for dinner, but I have to admit that I do miss cheese and pasta."

Riley added that she was initially worried that her fiance would no longer be attracted to her if she lost weight, but those fears were quickly alleviated.

"There was a part of me that worried as I lost weight that Sid would lose interest in me sexually. We did meet on a fat fetish website just over a year ago and I know he loves my curves. I spoke to him about it and he has reassured me that he loves me no matter what size I am," she said.

Many readers criticized the woman for wanting to be so heavy and live such an unhealthy lifestyle.

"It's good that she is taking care of herself right, but I think of that husband of hers- he was her number one enabler and the would be father of the babies she lost through her morbid lifestyle," another commented. "There is something seriously wrong with him too, makes you fear for any kids they might have."

Sources: Daily Mail