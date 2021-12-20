7-Year-Old Was Out Riding Her Bike, Then 'The Punishers' Show Up With A Message For Her

Note: we are republishing this story to raise awareness about the dangers of bullying as well as the mental and physical repercussions it can have on people who are victims. Learn more about resources to fight against bullying here: https://www.stopbullying.gov/

To send school bullies a message that messing with others is not nice, members of the Toledo, Ohio, Punishers Motorcycle Club helped out a bullied 7-year-old girl by escorting her to school.

Audrianna Reynolds had been bullied for over a year, and it was taking a toll on her school and home life. She is a tomboy who loves motorcycles and riding dirt bikes, which made her the target of bullies who didn’t think she behaved like a typical girl.

Accepting her child for who she is, Audrianna’s mother didn’t try to get her baby to change. Instead, she reached out to the Punishers Motorcycle Club and connected Audrianna with them. According to WNDU, members of the motorcycle club are law enforcement officers.

"It could be part of it that she is a tomboy, but who knows. The first thing we thought of was trying to help her in any way we could. We got her a vest and told her to think of us like her uncles, and she is part of our family now and if she needs anything let us know," the club members said.

Audrianna’s mother appreciates the help and support her daughter got from the club, and stated that she hopes Audrianna understands that most people in the world are not like the bullies.

"We were just trying to uplift her spirits and let her know that not everybody is mean and there are plenty of nice people in the world. The guys have really done a wonderful job at helping us,” she said.

The club said of the escort: “Any chance we get we help kids out, we do in a heartbeat."

Audrianna stated that she hoped her daughter would have the courage to report any further bullying so that they could stop the vicious bullying cycle that prevents kids from being productive and interacting with their agemates.

The Punishers Motorcycle Club is made up of individuals who hope to reduce the stigma associated with bikers, and they use their influence to help those in need.

