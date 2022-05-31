7 People Hid Horrific Sex Crimes In 'Feces-Covered' Trailer, Learn Their Fates

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that child sexual abuse has surged in America during the COVID-19 pandemic. Statistics indicate 1 in 9 girls and 1 in 53 boys under the age of 18 experience sexual abuse or assault from an adult. More on this here: https://www.rainn.org/statistics/children-and-teens

Seven people have been arrested for allegedly keeping a 16-year-old boy as a sex slave for a year after promising him a better life away from his family.

The six men and one woman were caught after they lured a second teenager through a gaming app.

According to police, the teen was found living in a filthy trailer. He lay on a small mattress surrounded with animal cages and feces. Four of the men are accused of repeated sexual assault against the teen.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the boy was rescued in May last year as police were investigating the disappearance of a 17-year-old boy from Louisiana.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said of the arrest: “As a mother, I cannot begin to stress how disturbing the facts of this case are for me. The teenage victim in this case was lured away from his family with promises of a better life. Instead, he was moved into a filthy trailer and used as a slave for nearly a year.”

A report stated that the teen was “introduced to sadomasochism and used as a sex slave by Mark and Andrew Dennis, Gruwell, Schwartz and their associates Michael Ray Blasdel and JR Gauthier.”

52-year-old Mark Earl Dennis and 45-year-old Andrew Barry Dennis, a married couple, were arrested in Pinellas County with 36-year-old Michael Ray Blasdel and 29-year-old J.R. Gauthier.

56-year-old Eleanor Faye McGlamory was arrested in Marion County and 51-year-old Michael Wayne Schwartz was arrested in Lee County.

Authorities announced the arrest of a seventh suspect, 34-year-old Curtis Lee Gruwell, adding that there could be more victims.

St. Petersburg police became aware of the case after Louisiana authorities called them about a missing 17-year-old who they theorized was being held in the area.

Authorities stated that one defendant groomed the teen through Discord.

McGlamory is accused of picking up the teen in Louisiana and driving him to St. Petersburg.

“He was told he was going to go to a place that was better,” Police Chief Tony Holloway said.

At the “feces covered trailer,” police found the Louisiana teen and the 16-year-old who had been reported missing nearly a year ago in Marion County.

According to Major Mark Hensley: “They used him as a sex slave. The conditions inside this small trailer were deplorable. The victim was living on a small mattress with no bedding surrounded by animals, animal cages and animal feces.”

Mark Earl Dennis, Andrew Barry Dennis, Gruwell, and Schwartz all lived in the trailer.

Mark Dennis, Andrew Dennis, Blasdel, and Gauthier are charged with sexual battery.

The seven defendants face charges of conspiracy to commit human trafficking and interference with custody.

Police don’t believe the Louisiana teen was sexually assaulted.

