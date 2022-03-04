63-Year-Old Teacher Attacked By Teen At High School, Then Students Turn The Tables On Attacker

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime across America during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, it was revealed that the 14-year-old who attacked his substitute teacher unprovoked tested positive for marijuana shortly after he was arrested.

According to district officials, the 10:45 a.m. attack at Cody High School on Detroit’s west side occurred after the teen got angry at the 63-year-old substitute teacher for telling the school administrators that he was in possession of marijuana.

The boy’s father told Action News that when he asked the boy why he attacked the teacher, he replied that it was because she “snitched” on him.

The father stated that he didn’t raise his boy that way, and that he was happy because the teacher not only reported his son, but she also called him to tell him that his son was reeking of marijuana and was disrespectful.

The teenager is currently locked up at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility on multiple charges, including aggravated assault.

The teacher is recovering.

"She was doing her job. Her job is to protect the children," the boy’s father said.

When the teen allegedly attacked the teacher in class, several students rushed in to help, and cellphone footage show the students pushing him out of class and hitting him.

A security guard was injured when he joined other staff members in separating the students.

