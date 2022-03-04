Skip to main content

63-Year-Old Teacher Attacked By Teen At High School, Then Students Turn The Tables On Attacker

Photo Credit: Hezakya News & Films

Photo Credit: Hezakya News & Films

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime across America during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, it was revealed that the 14-year-old who attacked his substitute teacher unprovoked tested positive for marijuana shortly after he was arrested.

Photo Credit: Hezakya News & Films

Photo Credit: Hezakya News & Films

According to district officials, the 10:45 a.m. attack at Cody High School on Detroit’s west side occurred after the teen got angry at the 63-year-old substitute teacher for telling the school administrators that he was in possession of marijuana.

The boy’s father told Action News that when he asked the boy why he attacked the teacher, he replied that it was because she “snitched” on him.

Photo Credit: Hezakya News & Films

Photo Credit: Hezakya News & Films

The father stated that he didn’t raise his boy that way, and that he was happy because the teacher not only reported his son, but she also called him to tell him that his son was reeking of marijuana and was disrespectful.

The teenager is currently locked up at the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility on multiple charges, including aggravated assault.

Photo Credit: Hezakya News & Films

Photo Credit: Hezakya News & Films

The teacher is recovering.

"She was doing her job. Her job is to protect the children," the boy’s father said.

When the teen allegedly attacked the teacher in class, several students rushed in to help, and cellphone footage show the students pushing him out of class and hitting him.

Photo Credit: Hezakya News & Films

Photo Credit: Hezakya News & Films

A security guard was injured when he joined other staff members in separating the students.

Sources: WXYZ

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

teacher
Society

63-Year-Old Teacher Attacked By Teen At High School, Then Students Turn The Tables On Attacker

driver
Society

Bus Driver Grabs 5-Year-Old Boy, Kids Watch On Helplessly As He Struggles

elderly
Society

Elderly WWII Veteran Calls 911 On Burglar, Female Officer Arrives And Notices His Kitchen

woman
Society

Woman Flipped Off Fallen War Heroes, Then Got Hit With Instant Karma

police
Crime

Police In Tears After Discovering What Kind Of 'Dance' Killed Baby

grandpa
Society

Grandpa Decides His Family Is A Bunch Of ‘Takers’, Leaves His Fortune To Someone Who 'Deserved It More'

Grandpa Sees Newborn Baby, Immediately Notices Something Is Different Promo Image
Society

Grandpa Sees Newborn Baby, Immediately Notices Something Is Different

8
Society

Restaurant’s Controversial Sign Sparks Outrage, Then Sales Go Up