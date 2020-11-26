51-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Own Granddaughter

Julie Loving gave birth to her own granddaughter after agreeing to serve as her daughter’s surrogate.

The 51-year-old stepped in to help daughter Breanna Lockwood after doctors told Breanna that she would be unable to have a successful pregnancy.

On November 2, Briar Juliette Lockwood was born, and 29-year-old Breanna shared the exciting news on her Instagram page, writing that the baby “has filled our hearts with so much joy.”

The post, which had pictures of newborn Briar, read: “My mom was an absolute rockstar through a difficult delivery. The sacrifices she took to bring this little slice of heaven into our world takes my breath away. Holding my daughter in my arms my heart is bursting. The feeling of how I would do absolutely anything needed for this child is radiating through me when I look at her, and reflects back on what my mom did for me.”⁣

She continued, “Every move and decision I make for my daughter, I’m finding the answers through how my mom raised me. The way she loves and the selflessness she exudes is pure, genuine and kind. ⁣My mom Julie, and baby Briar are doing fantastic and healthy! I have SO MUCH to share on our birth experience, but right now my husband and I are soaking up these newborn moments!”

In June, Breanna told Good Morning America: “Struggling with infertility was the hardest thing I've ever had to go through. When you have a plan for your life and then something like infertility gets in the way, I felt like I couldn't see what I pictured anymore, that it could be taken away from me. I feel like my mom is the closest place to home she can be, rather than my own body. My mom wants to be a grandma just as much as I want to be a mom, so she's doing everything she can."

Loving told GMA that she was the one who made the suggestion of being a surrogate after Breanna suffered a miscarriage.

She said, "I started to talk to her about it. She was not on board and thought I was crazy, but I just kept pursuing it. I've run 19 marathons and done many triathlons. I felt like health-wise I could do it and I had really easy pregnancies with my two kids."

Speaking about how they will tell Briar about her birth, Breanna stated that she and her husband Aaron couldn’t wait to share that she was "wanted so much that we did everything we could to bring you into the world."

Loving echoed her daughter’s sentiments, stating that she was looking forward to the day she would tell Briar about how she carried her for nine months.

"We're going to be really open with her at a really young age and tell her when we feel like she can understand," she stated. "And just tell her the truth."

