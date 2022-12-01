Skip to main content

43 Years After Their Divorce, Ex-Husband Shows Up At Ex-Wife's Work And Stops Her With This Sign

Photo Credit: ABC News

Photo Credit: ABC News

Note: we are republishing this story, which originally made the news in February 2015.

After remaining divorced for 43 years, a 75-year-old Walmart employee was surprised when her ex-husband popped the question.

Renate Stumpf was in the Fort Smith, Arkansas, Walmart working when her ex-husband, Louis Demetriades, popped up behind her with a sign reading, "Happy Valentine's Day! Will you marry me?"

Speaking of her ex-husband turned fiancé, Stumpf said: "Forty-three years is a long time, so I wasn't sure at first, but I will marry him though because he's changed for the better, I've come to realize."

Photo Credit: ABC News

Photo Credit: ABC News

She called the day the best Valentine’s Day of her life, and admitted that the proposal "knocked her socks off."

The couple met in Germany when they were 18, with Stumpf stating: "I was working in the kitchen at the army base, and he was a soldier. The first time I ever saw him, he asked me if I could fix him a hamburger. He liked who he saw, so he asked to go help me out in the kitchen."

Photo Credit: ABC News

Photo Credit: ABC News

She kicked him out of the kitchen because she didn’t need help, but he kept showing up and they began dating.

They had three kids together, but life got hard when they moved back to the United States.

"We had little financial support, I didn't know anything, and I could barely speak English. We started arguing about every little thing," she said.

Photo Credit: ABC News

Photo Credit: ABC News

They divorced after 13 years together and went on to get remarried, but their second spouses have both passed away.

They reconnected after her “stubborn husband” tried to reach their daughter through Facebook. He then called the Walmart outlet to rekindle a friendship.

"When we saw each other again last December, we knew right then we still loved each other for sure. That love has never passed," Stumpf said.

Photo Credit: ABC News

Photo Credit: ABC News

They are planning a civil wedding now and a church wedding later. They made the choice to enjoy each other’s company for a bit longer first.

"There's no rush at my age. God put us together again, and it couldn't be any other way after all these years," she said. 

Sources: ABC News

Popular Video

Related Articles

divorce
Society

43 Years After Their Divorce, Ex-Husband Shows Up At Ex-Wife's Work And Stops Her With This Sign

father
Society

Man Discovers He's Not The Father Of His 3 Sons, Realizes What His Wife Of 20 Years Has Done

coma
Society

Woman Wakes Up From Coma After 3 Weeks, Discovers Her Family Pulled The Plug On Her

creature
Society

Man Shoots 820-Pound Creature In His Front Yard, Quickly Realizes What It Is

Officials Burn 3 Tons Of Cannabis, Quickly Realize They Didn't Think It All The Way Through (Photos) Promo Image
Society

Police Burn 3 Tons Of Confiscated Cannabis, Soon Realize They Didn't Think It All The Way Through

sixtuplets
Health

Mom Goes To Hospital Thinking She's Having Twins, Then Doctor Discovers Something Incredible

ford
Society

Legendary Hollywood Actor In Gray Shirt Rushes To Help Woman In Crashed Car

Black Man Becomes Nervous About How Cop Acts During Ticket, Then He Says To Follow Him Promo Image
Society

Man Becomes Nervous About How Cop Acts During Traffic Stop, Then He Says To Follow Him