4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead On Street, Mom Claims He Was Kidnapped While Sleeping

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show a significant increase in human trafficking and abductions in America during the coronavirus pandemic.

18-year-old Darriyn Brown arrested for allegedly kidnapping a sleeping boy from his Dallas home. The four-year-old was later found dead in the street by a jogger.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

According to police, the boy was identified on Sunday as Cash Gernon. He’d suffered multiple wounds from an “edged weapon.”

Gernon’s guardian said that the boy was asleep when Brown allegedly barged into the home on Saturday and kidnapped the boy. According to reports, Brown lived with his parents half-a-mile away from Gernon’s home.

Brown has been charged with kidnapping and theft, and is being held on $750,000 bail.

Gernon’s mom stated that she had no idea why Brown targeted her son, as the two did not know each other.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Gernon’s guardian revealed that the kidnapping was caught on surveillance footage, and police have asked neighbors for additional footage that might help them piece together what happened.

Jose Ramirez, a neighbor, stated: “Hard to believe. I don’t think [Brown] was in his right mind.”

Ramirez told WFAA that cops scoured the neighborhood after the boy’s body was found.

He said: “They were back in the alley, looking through trash containers to see if they could find any type of evidence. They went down the street, and they spent a good time down there.”

Katie Guillen, another resident, placed flowers at a makeshift memorial where the four-year-old’s body was found.

“It’s just so sad that someone woke up this morning and lost their child without a warning. How do you throw away someone’s body like he’s nothing? He’s someone’s kid,” she said.

Cash’s twin brother was placed in state custody.

Dallas police stated that additional charges were likely to be brought against Brown following a forensic analysis.

Gernon was found shirtless and shoeless by 39-year-old Antwainese Square, who was jogging and initially thought that it was dog lying in the street.

“That’s when I noticed the baby had ants at the bottom of his feet. So I knew he was deceased then,” she said. “It was heart-wrenching because this baby could have been no more than 5.”

Brown’s stepfather declined to comment on the matter.

Sources: New York Post