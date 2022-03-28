4 Men Rob 77-Year-Old Gun Store Owner Who Has 'Heart Attack', They Don't Realize It's Part Of His Plan

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime and robberies across America during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Mike Brown, the owner and sole employee at Mike’s Gun Room, was at the store on Thursday when a group of armed men walked in.

They first pretended to be shopping, but then made it clear that they had come to rob the store.

In response, 77-year-old Brown pretended to have a heart attack, a scenario he’s played in his mind for the 26 years he’s owned the store.

Recounting the incident, Brown said: “They told me to get around behind the counter. Get down on the floor.”

They held guns to his head and stole at least 50 weapons, so he faked a heart attack to get his gun.

“I’ve got a heart medication and I’ve got to get to my pills,” he said.

The men had mostly left the store when he got his gun, so he focused on the only one left in the store.

“I told him to stop. He turned around and I saw he had one handgun in his hand when he turned around,” he said.

He shot the man in the shoulder, and he fell to the ground as his accomplices drove off. He was taken to hospital, where he was detained.

“I would not say it’s very common during the day like the situation here,” Sara Able of the ATF Dallas Field Division said.

According to the ATF, Brown was targeted because he works alone and has no surveillance.

“They are known to end up in the hands of those who commit violent crimes,” Able said.

Richardson police are looking for the other suspects, who may be driving a Chevy Impala with a paper license plate.

“I’m sorry I had to shoot somebody, but — better than Plan B,” said Brown, referring to the possibility of getting shot.

The marine and Vietnam veteran stated that he was used to high-pressure situations, and had a message for the culprits: “Don’t come back. I’ve got more ammo.”

