38-Year-Old Woman Writes Her Own Obituary, Her Honest Words Go Viral Online

38-year-old Sonia Todd passed away from cancer in 2012, leaving her family and friends heartbroken by the loss of the vibrant and lovely mother.

In her final moments, Todd seemed to have discovered a few life lessons that she wanted to share, and left them in a self-obituary that surfaced on Facebook years later.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Someone found the obituary years later and posted the gem on Facebook for everyone to see. The post quickly went viral, warming the hearts of dozens of netizens.

Todd’s self-obituary reads:

My name is Sonia Todd, and I died of cancer at the age of 38. I decided to write my own obituary because they are usually written in a couple of different ways that I just don’t care for. Either family or friends gather together, and list every minor accomplishment from cradle to grave in a timeline format, or they try and create one poetic last stanza about someone’s life that is so glowing, one would think the deceased had been the living embodiment of a deity.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Some folks told me that writing my own obituary was morbid, but I think it is great because I get a chance to say thank you to all the people who helped me along the way. Those who loved me, assisted me, cared for me, laughed with me and taught me things so that I could have a wonderful, happy life. I was blessed beyond measure by knowing all of you. That is what made my life worthwhile. If you think of me, and would like to do something in honor of my memory, do this:

- Volunteer at a school, church, or library.

- Write a letter to someone and tell them how they have had a positive effect on your life.

- If you smoke — quit.

- If you drink and drive — stop.

- Turn off the electronics and take a kid out for ice cream and talk to them about their hopes and dreams.

- Forgive someone who doesn't deserve it.

- Stop at all lemonade stands run by kids and brag about their product.

- Make someone smile today, if it is in your power to do so.

Sources: Little Things