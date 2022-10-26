31 Years After Mom's Son Vanishes, Someone's Tip Tells Police To Go To KFC In Connecticut

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show a significant increase in human trafficking and abductions in America during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jermaine Allan Mann was 21 months old when his father arrived in Toronto for his scheduled visit. And that was the last Lyneth Mann-Lewis saw of her son for 31 years.

Jermaine and his father lived in the US for years, until his father was caught allegedly using falsified documents.

The arrest brought to an end the 31-year effort by police in both countries to locate the missing boy.

Jermaine, now 33, was told that his mother had died when he was a baby.

"Words couldn't express what I felt," Lyneth, who flew to the US to reunite with her son, said. "The words 'Your son is alive, we found him' - that is breathtaking."

She recounted just grabbing him before she even spoke to Jermaine.

"I wanted to see if he was real. I said, 'Oh my God, my baby,'" she said.

They talked for hours, and she cooked for him before flying back to Canada.

66-year-old Allan Mann allegedly kidnapped his son on June 24, 1987. He and Lyneth had separated the previous year.

An investigation by Toronto police went cold, but Jermaine’s story and age-enhanced phots have been frequently shared across missing children networks.

Law enforcement in both countries never stopped looking into the case, with officials looking into the case once again in 2016.

Allan Mann was arrested in Vernon, Connecticut, after using the counterfeit birth certificates he obtained for himself and Jermaine to apply for a rental unit in federally subsidized housing.

The forged documents claimed they were from Texas.

Allan Mann was eventually identified using facial recognition software.

He was charged making false statements, and is facing extradition to Canada on an abduction charge following his prosecution in the US.

Lyneth stated that she and Jermaine had "the time to move forward" as a family.

She added: "I am the proof that after 31 long years of suffering one should never give up but be patient, be strong and believe that all things are possible and that anything can transpire."

Sources: BBC