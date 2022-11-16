3 Men Try To Rob 77-Year-Old Grandma At ATM, Get Instant Dose Of Karma

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime across America during the pandemic.

77-year-old Winifred Peel was withdrawing cash outside a Bromborough bank in Wirral when three men tried to come between her and her £200.

According to prosecutor William Beardmore, Manchester residents Piper Dumitru, Florin Geblescu, and Felix Stoica had driven to the village looking for “easy targets.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

When they saw Peel putting in her PIN, they struck.

“The complainant became aware of somebody standing to her right. He pushed against her, causing her to rock to one side, and she recognized him as a male she had seen exiting Barclays Bank earlier,” Beardmore told a Liverpool Crown Court. “He said ‘it’s not working.’ She then became aware of a second male she also recognized from having left Barclays Bank.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“He leaned over her and pressed the button to withdraw £200, and at that point she realized she was being robbed. She took hold of the second male by the collar and banged his head against the cash machine three times to try and stop him,” the prosecutor told the court.

Peel’s counterattack prompted the three men to run off, but they were later tracked down by police.

“They did not care about how this would affect me. I would definitely say this has changed my life, I will never have the confidence I once did,” Peel said in a statement.

The three pleaded guilty to robbery charges.

“You targeted a vulnerable victim, a lady who was 77 years of age. Notwithstanding her age, she resisted, there was a struggle before you made good your escape,” Judge Norman Wright told the suspects.

Stoica had numerous previous robbery convictions, but the other two had no record.

According to the defense team, the three “made a terrible mistake,” because they were struggling financially.

19-year-old Stoica was sentenced two years in a young offenders’ institution, 18-year-old was sentenced to 18 months, and 18-year-old Dumitru got eight months.

Sources: Metro