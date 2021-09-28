September 28, 2021

3 Armed Burglars Try To Rob 62-Year-Old Marine Veteran, Pay The Price

Michael Irving heard a knock at the door of his Theodore, Alabama, home and went to answer it. Once he opened the door, he was greeted by three burglars and a close-range shotgun blast.

The 62-year-old told a Fox News affiliate: “I walked right here to open the door, and that's when he shot me right there.”

He pointed to a plexiglass frame, which he had installed after a previous burglary where the robbers stole with his cancer medication. Irving has been battling colon cancer for the past two years.

Irving believes that the frame saved his life, and told the outlet: “Where the bullet hole is, you can see how thick that glass is and that's what saved me, because it slowed down the buckshot enough.”

After the initial shot, Irving’s Marine Corps instincts kicked in: “They cut loose on me and that's when I went to the cabinet here and back behind the coffee was an old time pistol. I opened the door and smoked 'em.”

He shot all three would-be burglars, but made sure not to kill them. “I tried not to shoot any of them in the chest. I didn't want to have to kill 'em,” he said.

Two of the suspects fled, leaving one behind. However, they were arrested moments later at a Dollar General store two miles away from the home. The three were taken to hospital for medical care and then arrested.

Authorities are still looking for the fourth suspect, believed to be the getaway driver.

Irving is being hailed as a hero, but he maintains that his survival was a result of his military training.

“I learned that in the Marine Corps — ‘react and do’ before you get scared,” he stated.

