21-Year-Old College Student And Her Stepdad Fatally Shot In ‘Senseless’ Attack

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime across America during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters III was arrested and charged with murder after shooting a college student and her stepfather in a fit of rage following a minor fender bender.

45-year-old Charles Nicholas Wall and 21-year-old Laura Ashley Anderson were outside the home Ashley had just purchased in Georgetown, South Carolina.

Walters rear-ended Wall as he was turning into Ashley’s driveway at 5 p.m. on Monday to drop off a spare set of keys.

Ashley had just purchased a small home near the intersection of Indian Hut Road and Highmarket Street, and was finalizing the process of moving in. When she got to the house to meet the buyer, she realized that she’d forgotten her spare keys.

“I'm devastated. Heartbroken. Confused. Angry. I don't understand. Who shoots innocent people?” Kimberly Wall - Wall’s wife and Ashley’s mother - wrote in a gut-wrenching Facebook post.

According to police, instead of exchanging insurance information and filing a police report about the fender bender, Walters went on a shooting rampage.

The arrest warrants stated that Walters struck Wall at least twice, once in the head and torso, and Ashley at least once in the head. Both the stepfather and stepdaughter were killed.

A third person, Paul McConnell, was shot at least once before Walters bludgeoned him in the head. McConnell is expected to survive, the warrants stated.

It wasn’t immediately clear if McConnell was an unconnected bystander or a friend of the other victims. He could’ve been the person interested in buying bunk beds from Ashley.

When officers responded on the scene, one victim had already been transported, another was receiving CPR from paramedics, and a third was walking around dazed with a gunshot wound to his left wrist.

After establishing a perimeter, police received reports that a person matching the suspect’s description was seeing fleeing on foot down Georgetown Highway toward Andrews.

As police approached Walters, he ran into the woods, but police deployed K-9 units. He was arrested shortly after.

Speaking to WBMF-TV, Kimberley Wall stated: “I'm having to bury one of my children and my husband. It's such a freak thing. I don't know why this would happen. I just don't understand. It's just devastating. I don't know how we're going to go forward. She won't get to get to get married, she won't get to have children.”

Walters was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Sources: ABC 15 News

