2-Year-Old Goes Missing For Days, Man Opens Door And Realizes Pit Bull Had The Little Girl

Two-year-old Charlee Campbell and her dog Penny went missing in Lebanon Junction for nearly two days, and emerged from the woods.

While Charlee returned home safe, the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for answers.

Charlee's Grandmother Beth Campbell stated that she's still amazed her granddaughter, who lives with her, is alive.

"Whenever they told me that they had found Mo, Charlee, I was just outside of myself. I was just so happy," she said.

Petting Penny, Beth stated, "This is our hero right here," and added that she believes Penny remained by Charlee's side the entire time she was missing.

"When my dog didn't come home, and my baby wasn't home, she was not going to leave that baby until she got here," she said of the pit bull.

According to law enforcement officials, Penny made it home shortly before Charlee was found several hundred yards away, at a neighbor’s house.

"I can't even explain how happy that I am that this baby is home, because I love her more than anything in this world," Beth said.

Wayne Brown, who found Charlee, stated that he’d been on his couch praying for the little girl when he saw a blonde-haired girl in his backyard.

The happy reunion hit Brown in more ways than one.

"My little brother went missing," he said. "He had wandered away from the home and he had climbed three fences. They found him miles away from the house. It was actually my uncle that found him and he was dead."

After finding Charlee, Brown gave her water and called 911. However, he still has lingering questions

"They've been everywhere. They've been all over this place, and how did they not find this child, and she just shows up where the search has been. How does that happen?" he asked.

The Bullitt County Sheriff conducted a foot search from Brown's Roy Layne Road property, down the hill to Charlee's house, in hopes of finding tracks or scents (by using dogs) or the answers to solve the mystery.

Charlee's family stated that she was in the hospital on Saturday morning, but she was doing okay.

