2 Men Charged For Raping 9-Month-Old Girl, Recording It On Cell Phone

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show child abuse has significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two Tennessee men have been accused of raping a nine-month-old baby and filming the assault.

19-year-old Isiah Dequan Hayes and 22-year-old Daireus Jumare Ice were indicted on Tuesday by a grand jury on various charges including aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office release, the girl’s mother found videos of the attack on a cellphone and reported the incident to police in 2016.

One of the videos allegedly showed one suspect touching the baby, who was naked from the waist down, as he exposed himself.

The child’s mother identified the two men from the video.

According to the release, Hayes was the man in the video and Ice was filming.

Hayes was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault of a child, and Ice was indicted on a charge of being criminally responsible for the conduct of another person in the aggravated rape of a child.

