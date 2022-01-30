2 Kids Hand White Guys A Sack, Then They See What’s Written On It

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are experiencing random acts of kindness from people even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two brothers in Louisiana are making a difference in their community by handing out lunch bags to homeless people in New Orleans. The boys' endeavor has captured national attention.

Derrell Martin, 10, and Kyllon Martin, 9, became aware of the homeless population in their hometown of New Orleans at a young age and knew that they wanted to do something to help out.

The boys' mother, Kristy Lewis-Martin, said that her sons first wanted to help someone in need when the family passed by a group of homeless people asking for money near a bridge.

"I didn't have any cash but Kyllon had a taco and Derrell handed it to a man that was asking for money," Lewis-Martin told "Inside Edition." "He was so excited that he danced and showed everyone that he had the taco."

From that day on, the boys knew that they wanted to continue to do more help out. They decided to launch a new project to spread positivity around their community and help feed the homeless. Kyllon came up with the name The Helping Lunchbox.

As The Helping Lunchbox, the boys began putting together bags full of food and inspirational notes to homeless people around the city.

Members of the non-profit B.O.S.S. Youth Outreach Program heard what the boys were doing and wanted to do whatever they could to help out.

"When the B.O.S.S. organization decided to help they were really into it," the boys' mother said.

The boys, along with the help of family and friends, served more than 200 people in the area. Going forward, they plan to serve hundreds more.

"It makes me feel awesome that I'm helping people," Derrell said. "We're making a change for once."

The brothers want to keep the project going in order to inspire others and "teach other kids to be kind to others."

A GoFundMe page was launched to help the boys fund their project.

Readers shared their thoughts on the boys' inspiring project on Facebook.

"What a wonderful mother and two beautiful boys such beautiful hearts to care about someone else no matter who or what may God bless you and your family all the days of your life," one reader commented.

"I wish that every person in this country no matter the color of their skin would look at these 2 boys and try to emulate them," another user wrote. "If people would put their prejudices aside, and try to remember the golden rule, 'Do unto others as you would have them do unto you', we would have a much better world to live in. People need to realize that nothing in life is handed to you, if you want something, you have to work for it. Unfortunately, parents are not teaching kids this along with manners, respect, morels and scruples. I say thank you to the mother of these boys and keep up the God work as you are raising fine young men."