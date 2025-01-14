19-Year-Old Air Force Academy Cadet Found Dead In Her Dorm

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in October 2024.

A US Air Force Academy cadet tragically passed away last month in her Colorado dorm room, and experts suggest that her death, caused by pneumonia, could have been avoided. Avery Koonce, 19, of Tyler, Texas, died on September 4th, after suffering from complications of a severe lung infection, according to an autopsy report released by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

The report indicated that Koonce's cause of death was "paeniclostridium sordelli sepsis complicating parainfluenza laryngotracheobronchitis," a rare but potentially deadly bacterial infection that was secondary to a viral lung infection. Medical experts believe this could have been treated with timely antibiotics and other basic interventions.

Renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden, who reviewed the autopsy findings, clarified the nature of her illness, stating, "In essence, she died of untreated pneumonia." Dr. Baden, former chief medical examiner for New York City, explained that while paeniclostridium sordelli is a rare bacteria associated with severe toxic shock-like syndromes, the viral infection she had likely weakened her immune system, making her more susceptible to the bacteria. "This is not related to any pre-existing abnormality," he added, emphasizing that Koonce’s condition could have been managed with antibiotics and fluids to address the viral infection.

Before her death, Koonce likely exhibited common symptoms of pneumonia, such as persistent coughing, fever, and difficulty breathing. According to the autopsy, the young cadet had been struggling with a chronic cough, which worsened in the days leading up to her death. Dr. Baden noted that many individuals don’t realize how serious their symptoms are until it’s too late, which may explain why Koonce didn’t seek treatment in time.

The El Paso County Coroner declined to comment on the case, and neither Koonce's family nor the Air Force Academy responded to requests for further information.

Koonce, a high school track star, was well known for her athletic achievements. She had been a standout sprinter at Thrall High School in Taylor, Texas, where she clocked impressive times of 12.12 seconds in the 100 meters and 25.67 seconds in the 200 meters. At the time of her death, she was a member of the Academy's track and field team.

In a heartfelt statement, Koonce's parents, Eric and Kelly Koonce, reflected on the profound loss of their daughter, describing her as "an incredible bright light in this broken world." They expressed, "Her absence has left an irreplaceable void in our lives."

Her untimely death has sparked conversations about the importance of recognizing the severity of respiratory infections and seeking medical attention when symptoms persist. While her family mourns, Koonce’s legacy lives on, and her story serves as a somber reminder of how preventable illnesses can sometimes turn fatal when left untreated.

Sources: New York Post