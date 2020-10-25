19 Families Buy Almost 97 Acres To Create 'Safe City' For People Of Color

19 families in Georgia have collectively purchased about 97 acres of land in rural Wilkinson County, Georgia, to create a “safe haven for people of color,” CNN reported on Saturday.

The purchase of the land, which was finalized in August, was organized by the Freedom Georgia Initiative. Co-founder and Vice President Ashley Scott stated that it was necessary to promote a strong community among Blacks following the protests and riots sparked by the killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

“Watching our people protesting in the streets, while it is important, and I want people to stay out in the streets, bringing attention to the injustices of Black people. We needed to create a space and a place where we could be a village, again, a tribe, again," Scott told CNN.

The group stated its intention to create a new city on the land and call it “Freedom Georgia.” Scott maintained that while the city was not meant to be for Blacks only, it will be “pro-Black in every way.”

“Being able to create a community that is thriving, that is safe, that has agriculture and commercial businesses that are supporting one another and that dollars circulating in our community, that is our vision,” Scott added.

The land is located 130 miles south of Atlanta, where 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by an officer in June after he grabbed the officer’s stun gun and attempted to flee. The officer, Garrett Rolfe, was charged on 11 counts, including felony murder and aggravated assault.

Rolfe was fired the next day, and he later filed a lawsuit against the mayor and the police department, stating that he was dismissed "without an investigation, without proper notice, without a pre-disciplinary hearing, and in direct violation of the municipal code of the City of Atlanta."

Sources: America Now