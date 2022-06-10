16-Year-Old Dies Weighing What 7-Year-Old Should Weigh, Then Police Make 2nd Disturbing Discovery

Several family members of an Iowa teen who died weighing just 56 pounds and suffered disturbing abuse were arrested.

Initially, Sabrina Ray's two adoptive parents -- Marc and Misty Ray -- were arrested in connection with her death Three more family members were ultimately arrested, including 16-year-old Sabrina's adoptive brother, Justin Ray.

Justin, court documents stated, reportedly "drop-kicked" his sister down the basement staircase and caused her to land on the floor. She reportedly suffered severe injuries and was unable to walk, talk, eat or drink as a result.

The abuse took place between March 1 and May 12, KCCI reported.

Marc and Misty's niece, 20-year-old Josie Bousman, was also arrested and charged with three counts of aiding and abetting first-degree kidnapping and one count of aiding and abetting child endangerment causing death. Josie, court documents revealed, admitted to holding Sabrina and two other girls against their will in the family's home and played a role in withholding food and water from the teen.

In addition, Sabrina's adoptive grandmother, Carla Raye Bousman, was charged with three counts of aiding and abetting first-degree kidnapping, one count of aiding and abetting child endangerment causing death and one count of obstructing prosecution or defense. She reportedly confined Sabrina and two other girls inside the home.

The arrests were made two weeks after Sabrina was found dead on May 12 weighing 56 pounds.

"There was a lot of follow-up interviews that needed to be done with people who resided with (the Rays), had contact with them (and) had day care with them," police Chief Eric Vaughn told KCCI.

Marc and Misty were charged with child endangerment resulting in death, as well as three counts of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, four counts of child endangerment causing serious injury and three counts of first-degree kidnapping. They were jailed on $1 million cash bonds.

Many readers called for the family to be punished severely for their disturbing crimes.

