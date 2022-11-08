15-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten By Over Dozen Suspects, What One Suspect Does While She's 'Bleeding Like Crazy' Sparks Outrage

Police in Brooklyn are looking for a group of suspects caught on camera attacking a 15-year-old girl and robbing her on Utica Avenue near Sterling Place in Crown Heights.

According to investigators, the attack could have been retaliation for an earlier incident. Police have not released details of the earlier incident.

The video of the attack, which occurred just after 4 p.m., showed the suspects in the crowd taking turns to kick the girl, stomp on her, and take her sneakers, debit card, and phone.

Carlita Gorden, an employee at a nearby salon and witness at the scene, said: "For so many kids to jump on one individual, it's just ridiculous. Her book bag, she was grabbing on her book bag. No shoes, just sitting on the floor with no shoes."

"Then you see the little one holding her sneakers, running away. Come one, it's sad. We have to do better as a community. We have to do better as people in general. That this little girl could've lost her life, it's really sad," she added.

Anita Peavy, the owner of the electronics store in front of which the attack took place, said: "I didn't need no trouble. I [was] scared the kids [would] come in here and just go crazy the way they was going crazy out there. I have never witnessed nothing like that yet in my life... To see such a small kid just dropping on one kid, it was crazy."

Peavy, who is a registered nurse, added: "She was bleeding like crazy. We just tried to keep her calm and sitting there until the ambulance come."

The victim was treated at hospital for bruising and swelling to her face and body.

Longtime community activist and the victim’s cousin, Tony Herbert, said: "She's traumatized right now. She's in a bit of pain. [Her] mom is just devastated right now to think that she sent her daughter to go to school to turn around and hear that she was a victim of an assault in the very city that she spent her life in."

According to police, five suspects – all minors - turned themselves in. They're still looking for the remaining suspects.

