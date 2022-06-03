Skip to main content

15-Month-Old Child Found Dead In Home Strapped In Car Seat, Authorities Uncover Cause Of Death

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show America’s opioid crisis and the amount of drug-related overdose has continued to worsen during the pandemic. More on this here: https://www.ama-assn.org/system/files/issue-brief-increases-in-opioid-related-overdose.pdf

32-year-old Tiffany Spears and her 15-month-old son Nicholas Crowder were discovered in their Nashville home in February, days after they had both died.

Spears’ autopsy revealed that she’d died of a meth and fentanyl overdose. It was unclear when Nicholas died, but his autopsy report stated that he’d died of starvation and dehydration.

Spears’ three-year-old daughter was found alive in the home, and there were signs that she’d cared for her little brother before he died.

Food, including dried eggs and eggshells, were found around Nicholas’ car seat.

The bodies were discovered after a probation officer went to the home on February 9 and found the door locked. She called 911 after she saw Spears’ body through the window and the little girl running inside the home.

Drug paraphernalia were recovered from the home following a police search.

Nicholas was found strapped in his car seat on a bedroom floor, and Spears was found on the bathroom floor. Authorities suspected that she had died of a drug overdose, and a toxicology report noted that there were signs of meth and fentanyl in her system.

Spears’ daughter was taken to hospital for treatment. 

Sources: Daily Mail

