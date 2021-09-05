September 6, 2021

11-Year-Old Boy Fights Off Intruder With Machete, Gives Him A Piece Of Advice

Author:
Publish date:
Photo Credit: News 19 WLTX

Photo Credit: News 19 WLTX

11-year-old Braydon Smith was home alone when 19-year-old Jataveon Hall broke into his house.

Smith was on the phone talking to his mother when Hall and his accomplices broke in.

Photo Credit: News 19 WLTX

Photo Credit: News 19 WLTX

Smith recalled the incident: “He pointed a pellet gun at me that was located in our house. I knew that it wasn’t loaded so I just sat down and got in my closet like he told me to. He went into the living room to grab my phone to make sure I didn’t call the 911 or anything. When I saw him try to put it in his pocket. I grabbed my machete off of my wall and went to hit him. I hit him in the back of the head like right here.”

Photo Credit: News 19 WLTX

Photo Credit: News 19 WLTX

According to Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies, Hall went to the hospital, but escaped, refusing further treatment, when he learnt that authorities were looking for him.

In a statement to the local television station, Braydon has some advice for the criminal “you shouldn’t have done what you’ve done. You’re better off to get a job than breaking into other people’s houses.”

Photo Credit: News 19 WLTX

Photo Credit: News 19 WLTX

Hall is currently in custody and police are still searching for two of his alleged accomplices.

Sources: WFLA

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

invitation
Society

Couple's 'Vulgar' Wedding Invitations Turn Heads For All The Wrong Reasons

machete
Society

11-Year-Old Boy Fights Off Intruder With Machete, Gives Him A Piece Of Advice

britney
Society

Britney Spears Explains Why She Posted 11 Topless Photos In 24 Hours

desmon
Society

Family Demands Justice After Man Is Shot By Officers, Police Release Body Cam Footage

teen
Society

Teen Girl Targeted By Predator, Dad Sets Up Sting To Catch Him When He Shows Up On Property

biden
Politics

Video Shows Biden Receiving Note During Meeting, Internet 'Erupts' When People See What It Says

add
Society

Mom Recovering From Heroin Addiction Shares Photo At Her Lowest Point, Here’s How She Looks Now

pants
Society

Man Harasses Woman Over Tight Pants That Go Against His Religious Beliefs, Pays The Price