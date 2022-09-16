1,000-Pound Woman Known As 'Half-Ton' Killer Gets A New Start, Loses Over 800 Pounds

Photo Credit: dailymail.co.uk

A 1,000-pound Texas woman, once called the “Half Ton Killer” after she falsely confessed to killing her nephew by rolling on top of him, now has a clear name, a smaller body and a desire to help others.

“I was alive but not living a life,” Houston resident Mayra Rosales said of her life before weight loss. In 2008, Rosales had so little desire to live that she confessed to killing her 2-year-old nephew by rolling on top of him and smothering him, even though it was her sister who actually killed her son when she threw a hairbrush at his head.

“I was dying. I don't know if you had seen pictures before you could see it in my face. I had given up in life,” Rosales said. After her sister confessed to the murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, Rosales decided it was time to turn her life around and look after her sister's children.

With the help of 11 different surgeries, including lap band and skin removal procedures, Rosales has shed 800 pounds since 2011, and has 30 more to go. The 34-year-old said she also had to change her entire outlook on food.

“Food to me is I have to eat to live,” she said. “Before it was living to eat, and now you know, it's just something normal.”

Rosales said she owes her lifestyle change to Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, star of TLC’s "My 600-Pound Life."

“I think Mayra is very motivated,” Nowzaradan said. “Once you're in bed for several years, she had no life. Once she get up and walk and do things, you'll be amazed how motivated people become."

Rosales’ story was so powerful that it even began inspiring others to take control of their own lives.

“And I saw her story and I said if this doctor can help this woman at this weight, he can save my life,” Olivia Cruz said. Since learning of Rosales’ journey, Cruz has dropped over 300 pounds. “I feel like I am reborn, I feel alive. I really do,” she said.

Rosales said she hopes her story can continue to be a motivation for people who struggle with their weight to take the steps necessary to reclaim their lives and get healthy.

"Do not lose hope and keep fighting because we only have one life,” she said, “and it's well worth fighting for it.”

