October 14, 2021
Publish date:

10-Year-Old Punished For Calling His Teacher 'Ma'am'

Author:
Photo Credit: ArkLaTex Homepage, Twitter/Local 12/WKRC-TV

Photo Credit: ArkLaTex Homepage, Twitter/Local 12/WKRC-TV

Note: we are republishing this story to raise awareness about studies that show Black children are more likely to face punishment than white children for the same behavior. More on this here: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/black-children-are-more-likely-to-be-disciplined-than-white-kids-for-the-same-behavior-2019-10-16

10-year-old Tamarion Wilson was forced to write “ma’am” repeatedly as punishment after he used the term of respect.

Wilson, a fifth-grade student at North East Carolina Preparatory School in Tarboro, North Carolina, returned home with a sheet of paper for his mother to sign so that the punishment would be complete.

Photo Credit: ArkLaTex Homepage

Photo Credit: ArkLaTex Homepage

Teretha Wilson, Tamarion’s mother, told ABC 11: “I asked him what happened. He said he got in trouble for saying ‘yes ma'am.’”

The teacher had apparently warned the class about calling her ma’am, although the reason is unclear.

According to Teretha, Tamarion had been hospitalized last month for a seizure illness that caused hallucinations and memory loss, but the teacher was unaware of this.

Photo Credit: ArkLaTex Homepage

Photo Credit: ArkLaTex Homepage

Reportedly, when Tamarion called the teacher “ma’am,” she said that if she had something to throw, she’d throw it at the boy. The teacher admitted to this in a parent conference, although she claimed that it was a joke.

McArthur Bryant, Tamarion’s father, stated that they have raised their children to refer to their elders as “sir” or “ma’am.”

“As a father, to feel kind of responsible for that...knowing that I have been raising him and doing the best that I can, it's not acceptable,” Bryant told ABC 11.

Photo Credit: Twitter/Local 12/WKRC-TV

Photo Credit: Twitter/Local 12/WKRC-TV

During a meeting with the teacher and the principal, Teretha requested that Tamarion be placed in a different classroom, and the principal granted the request.

In a brief statement addressing the issue, the school said: “This is a personnel matter which has been handled appropriately by the K-7 principal.”

Sources: Daily Mail

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

maam
Society

10-Year-Old Punished For Calling His Teacher 'Ma'am'

bully
Society

Boy Begs Bus Driver To Let Him Stay On Bus To Avoid Bully, Bus Driver Allegedly Forces Him Off

sign
Society

Restaurant's 'Brutally Honest' Sign Turns Heads On Social Media

Screen-Shot-2021-10-13-at-1-33-36-PM
Social

Sean Hannity Gets 'Caught In The Act' When He Thought It Was Commercial Break

7eleven
Society

Handwritten Sign On 7-Eleven Door Stirs Controversy

auntjemima
Society

'Aunt Jemima' Brand Faces Backlash Over New Name

principal
Society

Mom Secretly Records Principal Paddling Her 6-Year-Old Daughter In Front Of Her

protest
Society

Students Walk Out Of Class To Protest After ‘Controversial’ Food Truck Shows Up To Football Game