Will Smith's Wife Reveals She Had An Affair During Marriage In TV Interview

Actor Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith’s wife, admitted to having an affair with singer August Alsina while she was still married.

The 48-year-old stated that she began a relationship with Alsina four years ago when her marriage hit a rough patch, and she was separated from Will with the intention of divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

During a conversation with husband Will on an episode of her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, Pinkett explained, "I started a friendship with August and we actually became really, really good friends," and stated that her plan was to help Alsina with his mental state and with resources to help him cope with a troubling time.

"I got into a different kind of entanglement with August. It was a relationship, absolutely. I was in a lot of pain. I was very broken. In the process of that relationship, I definitely realized you can't find happiness outside of yourself," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

She maintained that Alsina was definitely not a home wrecker but that she and Will were going through a healing process in a different way as a couple. However, they have both denied Alsina’s claim that Will gave them his blessing.

The entire debacle began when Alsina claimed in an interview that he had a long affair with Pinkett with Will’s blessing. In an interview with The Breakfast Club co-host Angela Yee while promoting his new album, he stated that he had a conversation with Will about his interest in Pinkett.

Will and Pinkett tied the knot in 1997 and have been blessed with two kids, 21-year-old Jaden and a 19-year-old Willow.

Sources: America Now