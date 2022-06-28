Skip to main content

Wheel Of Fortune' Stuns Viewers With 'Risque' Puzzle

Photo Credit: Twitter/Dusty Reed

Wheel of Fortune viewers were left in stitches following a risqué message in one of its puzzles.

Adam Goodell’s "Brushing up on my Italian sausage" puzzle solve got him $2,450 and into the bonus round, but viewers were left fixated on the answer.

Photo Credit: Google

Viewers took to Twitter to express disbelief, with many dubbing it "kinky" and "hilarious."

Sharing a picture of their TV screen, one user stated: "Yeah, I don't know about this one #wheeloffortune #ohvannapickmealetter."

Another person commented: "I found the 'Brushing up on my Italian sausage' puzzle on #WheelofFortune tonight hilarious for some reason!"

Photo Credit: Twitter/Dusty Reed

A third stated: "Bruh what intern must made the puzzle 'brushing up on my Italian sausage' I'm dead."

"'Brushing up on my Italian sausage' may be one of the most lurid-sounding #WheelofFortune puzzles ever," another tweet read.

"So apparently the solution to a puzzle on Wheel of Fortune yesterday was 'Brushing Up On My Italian Sausage'...and I think the jokes write themselves," another person wrote, punctuating the tweet with several laughing face emojis.

Photo Credit: Twitter/Timtmmusic

"That doesn't sound right," another person wrote.

Host Pat Sajak laughed at the answer before quickly commenting, "Uh...it's a grilling expression."

Sources: Fox News

