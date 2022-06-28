Wheel Of Fortune' Stuns Viewers With 'Risque' Puzzle

Wheel of Fortune viewers were left in stitches following a risqué message in one of its puzzles.

Adam Goodell’s "Brushing up on my Italian sausage" puzzle solve got him $2,450 and into the bonus round, but viewers were left fixated on the answer.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Viewers took to Twitter to express disbelief, with many dubbing it "kinky" and "hilarious."

Sharing a picture of their TV screen, one user stated: "Yeah, I don't know about this one #wheeloffortune #ohvannapickmealetter."

Another person commented: "I found the 'Brushing up on my Italian sausage' puzzle on #WheelofFortune tonight hilarious for some reason!"

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

A third stated: "Bruh what intern must made the puzzle 'brushing up on my Italian sausage' I'm dead."

"'Brushing up on my Italian sausage' may be one of the most lurid-sounding #WheelofFortune puzzles ever," another tweet read.

"So apparently the solution to a puzzle on Wheel of Fortune yesterday was 'Brushing Up On My Italian Sausage'...and I think the jokes write themselves," another person wrote, punctuating the tweet with several laughing face emojis.

"That doesn't sound right," another person wrote.

Host Pat Sajak laughed at the answer before quickly commenting, "Uh...it's a grilling expression."

Sources: Fox News