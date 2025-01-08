Wheel of Fortune' Puzzle Turns Heads Over Contestant's Answer

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in November 2024.

A "Wheel of Fortune" contestant has taken the internet by storm after a hilariously wrong guess on Monday’s episode that quickly went viral.

The puzzle in question read: "___E OURSE_F A ROUN OF A___AUSE," with just a few letters missing. The correct answer was "Give yourself a round of applause." But when contestant Will Jordan took his turn, he confidently guessed: "Treat yourself a round of sausage." As anyone watching can imagine, his answer was far from correct — and the moment quickly became internet gold.

The clip of Jordan’s comical "missolve" has now been viewed over half a million times on X (formerly Twitter), leaving viewers in stitches. Fellow contestant Kitina Thomas correctly solved the puzzle shortly after, but the real fun came when host Ryan Seacrest couldn’t resist joining in on the joke.

"Will, I kind of like yours better," Seacrest said. "That sounds better than just clapping right now." His lighthearted commentary only added to the hilarity of the moment.

After the slip-up, Maggie Sajak, daughter of the show’s legendary former host Pat Sajak, caught up with Jordan to get his thoughts on the mishap. The retired Coast Guard veteran, now working as a school resource officer in Connecticut, humbly explained his gaffe.

"I tell you, when the lights are on, and you know, the stars and Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White ... I just went blank," Jordan acknowledged. "But if your dad, in retirement, is watching this show, maybe cracks a beer and gets a laugh, it was worth it."

Maggie assured Jordan that her dad would definitely tune in, and Seacrest joined in with a special message for Jordan’s family, holding up a cue card.

"Playing 'Wheel of Fortune' live is a whole different ball game than playing at home, but Will was a great sport about his missolve!" the show captioned the viral post.

Jordan’s lighthearted mistake has not only entertained fans but also sparked a charitable cause. As the holiday season approaches, he is using his newfound fame to encourage donations to the Rocky Hill Human Services Food Bank. The police department, where Jordan serves as a school resource officer, shared on social media that the viral moment has helped bring attention to the food bank’s important work.

Jordan himself joked that his mistake would likely lead to "sausages in my locker and police car," adding, "We’ll try and have some fun with it."

In a delicious twist, sausage company Johnsonville has even jumped on the "round of sausage" bandwagon. They are offering a free Johnsonville product to customers who share stories of kind acts they’ve done or witnessed, using the hashtag #KeepTheInternetJuicy.

"Will's got us inspired," Johnsonville wrote in their post, capitalizing on the fun and positive energy surrounding the viral moment.

