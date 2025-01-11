Wheel Of Fortune' Fans Stunned Over Contestant's 'Insane' Puzzle Solve

On a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune, a contestant’s incredible puzzle solve left even host Ryan Seacrest in awe. Christian Gallardo, a Disney memorabilia collector from Chula Vista, California, stunned viewers and players alike by solving a difficult five-word puzzle with just a handful of letters remaining.

The dramatic moment unfolded on December 13, when Gallardo, who was in control of the wheel, faced off with the category "Phrase." After choosing an “S” and buying the vowel “E,” the puzzle appeared as: “_ ’ ‘ _ E S _ ”E’ ‘ _ ’ ‘ E _ _ E _.” With most of the puzzle still blank, Gallardo made a bold move—he chose to solve it.

"I'd like to solve," he said, prompting a brief moment of stunned silence from the audience. Then, with full confidence, he revealed the answer: “IT DOESN’T GET ANY BETTER.” The crowd erupted into applause, and Vanna White couldn't help but break into a smile. Seacrest, clearly impressed, let out a surprised “Wow!” and even took a moment to rest on the wheel as he collected his thoughts.

The moment was so remarkable that Seacrest jokingly asked Gallardo, “Christian! You gotta be somewhere? What’s going on over there? How’d you do that?” Gallardo’s response was humorously simple: “Prize puzzle!”

Gallardo’s impressive solve earned him $450 and a $7,428 trip to the Aulani Resort in Oahu, Hawaii. While he ultimately fell short of winning the game, finishing with $11,878, he certainly left his mark on the episode. Despite Staci winning the game with a total of $24,866, it was Gallardo's solve that had everyone talking.

This stunning moment on Wheel of Fortune follows another jaw-dropping puzzle guess from earlier in the season. On December 4, contestant Layvin Mangnane managed to solve a triple-toss-up puzzle reading, “_ L _ _ T _ _ _ T _ _ T _ _ _ _ _ _,” with just four letters visible. Without missing a beat, Mangnane correctly guessed “Electric Toothbrush,” leaving both the other players and Seacrest in disbelief.

“That was amazing,” Seacrest said, clearly impressed. "Is it suddenly psychic week or something?" How did you—yeah—good job. Great solve.”

In a season already packed with impressive moments, Gallardo's puzzle-solving feat is sure to go down as one of the most memorable. Wheel of Fortune continues to prove that anything can happen when the right contestant steps up to the wheel.

