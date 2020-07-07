Viewer Slams TV Host's Outfit, Tells Her To 'Dress Properly'

Hilary Barry, a New Zealand TV host, received a strange message slamming her for an outfit she wore while hosting Seven Sharp, a current affairs show.

One viewer took to Facebook to tell Barry to “dress properly” after she wore an off-the-shoulder top on the show. The shirt only exposed on shoulder, but Geoff was enraged enough to comment: "Please encourage Hilary to dress properly. Exposed shoulders are for the young."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This is not the first time a female reported has been slammed for her fashion choices, but Barry readily shut down Geoff’s shaming tactics.

She screenshot his comment, then posted it on Instagram with the caption: "Some classic age shaming from Geoff. Just for the record, I'll wear what I like, when I like." She then posted a picture of herself in a strapless swimsuit, showing off her shoulders in the beach pic.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"This is for every Geoff who ever told a woman what to wear or what part of her body to cover up. We will not be told. Not now. Not ever," she wrote.

She was praised by her followers for responding to Geoff’s message, and many cheered her positivity and slammed Geoff for the comment. Others stated that Barry’s shoulder was barely visible in the Seven Sharp episode, and that Geoff was "ridiculous" to be "scandalized" by the outfit.

This was not the first time Barry has been slammed for her outfits on TV, and was even shamed for showing her shoulders.

Last year, one female viewer stated that she looked "like a street worker" when she wore a black, off-the-shoulder top in a promotional image.

"It is time Hilary acted and dressed to her age. Off the shoulder clothing is for YOUNG WOMEN not old women, it makes her look like a street worker," the woman, Jocelyn, wrote.

Barry responded to the criticism by simply writing: "I am a 50-year-old woman who will continue to wear exactly what I like, when I like and wherever I like."

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Instagram/Hilary Barry