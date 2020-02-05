Victoria's Secret Model Faces Backlash For Wearing Bikini After Giving Birth

Victoria’s Secret Angel and mom, Candice Swanepoel, was outraged after a number of people started body shaming her mere days after she gave birth to her second child. She decided to call out the haters, with her message resonating with many mothers.

Swanepoel, 12 days after giving birth, posted a photo of herself in a bikini, and added a message for those who were criticizing her post-baby body.

Her Instagram stories post read: “This is me 12 days after having my son. If you have something bad to say about it… check yourself. Society can be so cruel to one another. Beauty standards are sometimes impossible for women these days. I’m not ashamed to show my post-partum tummy. I am proud actually… I carried my son for 9 months in there, I think I’ve earned the right to have a little tummy, is it because I’m a model? Well we are normal people too so let me enjoy the beach in peace please.”

She posted a second photo, this time pregnant and dressed in a bikini. She wrote: “I don’t have to hide my stomach just because people have unrealistic standards of woman. We create life.. what can you do? Ladies we are all in this together be kind to each other.”

While she did not reveal how she received the hateful comments, there were some negative comments on some of her bikini posts during and after her pregnancy. One compared her to a whale, while another had issues with her cellulite.

@charlydarwin wrote: “Watch out for whale catchers moby dick @angelcandices”

@sen_melis_ wrote: “You look fugly in your swim suit with that belly and cellulites!! No more compliments for you…”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Access