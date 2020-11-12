Victoria Beckham Divides Fans After Sharing Photo Of David With His Daughter

On Tuesday evening, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham posted a picture of her husband, David Beckham, and their youngest child, 9-year-old Harper.

David and Harper posed under a wreath made of red berries, foliage, and holly, with David kissing Harper on the lips.

Victoria captioned the post: “The best daddy."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While father and daughter were just sharing a sweet moment, fans flocked the comment section to slam the parents for promoting the practice of kissing children on the lips.

One person wrote: “Adore your family, but never understood those parents' kisses on the lips. Still the best family.”

“Don't kiss baby on lips," another person commented.

Another one wrote: “Why is he kissing her in her lips?”

“This has scarred me a bit – why would you feel the need to kiss your daughter on the lips?” yet another person questioned.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

However, a number of people did not have the same strong sentiments, and just gushed over the pics.

One person wrote: "A Father’s Love For His daughter."

"I love this!" another one commented.

"Gorgeous photos," a third person wrote.

Victoria and David are also parents to 21-year-old Brooklyn, 17-year-old Romeo, and 15-year-old Cruz.

Sources: America Now