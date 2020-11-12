Victoria Beckham Divides Fans After Sharing Photo Of David With His Daughter

Author:
Publish date:
Photo Credit: Instagram/Victoria Beckham

Photo Credit: Instagram/Victoria Beckham

On Tuesday evening, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham posted a picture of her husband, David Beckham, and their youngest child, 9-year-old Harper.

David and Harper posed under a wreath made of red berries, foliage, and holly, with David kissing Harper on the lips.

Victoria captioned the post: “The best daddy."

While father and daughter were just sharing a sweet moment, fans flocked the comment section to slam the parents for promoting the practice of kissing children on the lips.

One person wrote: “Adore your family, but never understood those parents' kisses on the lips. Still the best family.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/Victoria Beckham

Photo Credit: Instagram/Victoria Beckham

“Don't kiss baby on lips," another person commented.

Another one wrote: “Why is he kissing her in her lips?”

“This has scarred me a bit – why would you feel the need to kiss your daughter on the lips?” yet another person questioned.

Photo Credit: Instagram/David Beckham

Photo Credit: Instagram/David Beckham

However, a number of people did not have the same strong sentiments, and just gushed over the pics.

One person wrote: "A Father’s Love For His daughter."

"I love this!" another one commented.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Victoria Beckham

Photo Credit: Instagram/Victoria Beckham

"Gorgeous photos," a third person wrote.

Victoria and David are also parents to 21-year-old Brooklyn, 17-year-old Romeo, and 15-year-old Cruz.

Sources: America Now 

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

salma
Social

Salma Hayek 'Divides Fans' After Sharing Recent Photo

blayke
Social

Reality TV Star Divides Fans Over Daughter's ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit

kim
Social

Kim Kardashian 'Divides Fans' After Sharing Photos Of Her Latest Outfit

Music

David and Victoria Beckham Expecting 4th Child

Image placeholder title
Soccer

Call Girl: David Beckham Cheated on Victoria With Me

Entertainment

Victoria Beckham is Homesick for UK

Yoga

Couples Yoga Helps David & Victoria Beckham's Relationship

Victoria Beckham Photo Sparks Controversy (Photo) Promo Image
Society

Victoria Beckham Photo Sparks Controversy (Photo)