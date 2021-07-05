Victoria Beckham Divides Fans After Sharing 'Controversial' Photo Of David With His Daughter
Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham posted a picture of her husband, David Beckham, and their youngest child, 9-year-old Harper.
David and Harper posed under a wreath made of red berries, foliage, and holly, with David kissing Harper on the lips.
Victoria captioned the post: “The best daddy."
While father and daughter were just sharing a sweet moment, fans flocked the comment section to slam the parents for promoting the practice of kissing children on the lips.
One person wrote: “Adore your family, but never understood those parents' kisses on the lips. Still the best family.”
“Don't kiss baby on lips," another person commented.
Another one wrote: “Why is he kissing her in her lips?”
“This has scarred me a bit – why would you feel the need to kiss your daughter on the lips?” yet another person questioned.
However, a number of people did not have the same strong sentiments, and just gushed over the pics.
One person wrote: "A Father’s Love For His daughter."
"I love this!" another one commented.
"Gorgeous photos," a third person wrote.
Victoria and David are also parents to 21-year-old Brooklyn, 17-year-old Romeo, and 15-year-old Cruz.
Sources: Mirror