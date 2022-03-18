Trucker Stops On The Side Of The Highway, Gets Out, And Does Something Unbelievable

An Army veteran driving in Missouri pulled his truck over so he could pay his respects as a funeral procession for a World War II veteran passed by.

Bradley Faulkner was photographed with his hand over his heart after he pulled his big rig over, reports WMAZ.

"It doesn’t change or alter your life at all to maybe lift up that one family and say, 'Hey, in your time of need, I'm here for you whether I know you or not,'" explained Faulkner, a nine-year veteran who served one tour in Iraq as part of the military police.

"Being a veteran didn't change anything about the situation," he added, reports KTRK. "If I had known it was a funeral for anybody, I would have stopped and done that. I'm born and raised in Tennessee. Down there that's just what they do."

Nevertheless, Kristen Collins, granddaughter of the deceased World War II veteran, Fred Ladage, said she was touched by the gesture.

"For that moment, everything about my grandfather about his legacy and life was important," Collins said. "And people were stopping to honor that."

Collins, who took the picture of Faulkner, later posted about him on social media.

"While in the funeral procession today to Jefferson barracks to lay my grandfather to rest a man driving a truck pulled off and made honor as we all proceeded," she wrote on Facebook. "Thank you for showing such great honor."

The post quickly spread and caught the attention of Faulkner's wife, who reached out to Collins.

As a result, Collins was eventually able to meet the Faulkners in person.

"Can I give you a hug please?" asked Collins as she greeted the truck driver.

"It’s just such an honor to be able to meet the person that made such an impact on us for a moment in time," she said.

After Collins posted the photo on Facebook, Faulkner's actions also touched the hearts of hundreds.

"How awesome of that Gentleman to do that," wrote one person. "You don’t usually see that in the city just in small towns. God Bless that man."

"This is one of the sweetest things I’ve seen. #honorandrespect," added another.

"That made me cry and restore faith in human kindness," said one woman.

"People that show that much respect I'd love to be able to return it to them and feel their life will reap their rewards," wrote a fourth person.

