Troubled' Hollywood Star Kicked Out Of Swanky Las Vegas Bar ‘Completely Drunk’

Nicolas Cage was filmed getting kicked out of an upscale Las Vegas bar last week on Monday. According to eyewitnesses, he was “completely drunk and being rowdy” and had been mistaken for a “homeless man.”

Cage, who won an Oscar for his role as an alcoholic in Leaving Las Vegas, got thrown out of Lawry’s Prime Rib following an argument with a staff member, footage shows.

“Nicolas Cage here is a little f–ked up,” one man was heard saying in the video, the camera focused on the unshaven star who was sitting on a couch wearing leopard-print pants and a black T-shirt. He was barefoot at the time.

Speaking to the Sun, an eyewitness said that initially they thought that he was “a homeless man completely drunk and being rowdy.”

“To our shock, it turned [out] to be Nicolas Cage,” the eyewitness said. “He was completely smashed and was getting into a bit of a fight with the staff. He was in a really bad state and was walking around shoeless.”

According to staff at the bar, the star had been downing shots of tequila and 1980 Macallan whiskey.

“He was shouting at people and trying to get into fights and then staff asked him to leave,” the eyewitness added.

Cage is heard in the video slurring as he asks for his “shoes.” He was handed a pair of flip-flops which he struggled to slide his feet into.

The witness, who claimed that the star had “asked us if we wanted to come back to his place,” said: “He was so drunk he could barely get his flip-flops on before being escorted out.”

The video ends with Cage, who lost his mom earlier this year, arguing with staff who threw him out, seemingly trying to get into the bar.

“Stop, man,” a voice is heard saying.

Cage has a history with the bottle. After annulling his Vegas marriage to fourth wife Erika Koike in March 2019, Cage admitted that he had been too drunk to “understand the full impact of his actions.”

In 2018, he told the Guardian that he throws himself into his work to avoid being “self-destructive.”

“Then I’m just going to sit and order two bottles of red wine and dissolve, and I don’t want to be that person, so I have to work,” he stated at the time.

A representative for the star has not commented on the matter, and a staff member at Lawry’s believed to be a manager refused to comment about the incident.

Sources: Page six