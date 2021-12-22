Topless Influencer's Video Turns Into Tragedy As She Hangs Out Of Moving Car's Window

Note: we are republishing this story to raise awareness about the dangers of putting your body parts outside of car windows. Natalia Borodina’s tragic death is an unfortunate example of what can go wrong. More on this here: https://auto.howstuffworks.com/car-driving-safety/accidents-hazardous-conditions/lose-head-hand-out-vehicle-car-window.htm

A Russian woman who was on holiday in the Dominican Republic died following an accident as she was hanging out of the passenger side window as the driver recorded her stunt on a mobile phone.

35-year-old Natalia Borodina was nude except for her bikini bottom, with the upper half of her body handing out the window as she played to the camera.

The mother-of-one is seen in the video playfully sticking her finger in her mouth just moments before she hit a lamp post.

The incident took place on a highway near Punta Cana, and the video was recorded by 32-year-old Ivanna Boirachuk, Natalia’s friend and the person believed to be driving at the time.

According to Russian media reports, Natalia sustained serious injuries and succumbed after she was rushed to hospital.

Her son, who was about eight years old, was also in the Dominican Republic.

Natalia was originally from Zlatoust, an industrial city in the Urals, but she relocated to regional capital Chelyabinsk before moving to Moscow.

At the time of her death, she had been working in Cannes, France, as a luxury estate agent - selling properties to wealthy Russian buyers.

Friends said that her family knew about Natalia’s gruesome death.

