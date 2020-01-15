Tomi Lahren Faces Backlash After Sharing 'Controversial' Photo Online

Tomi Lahren, the widely controversial Fox News contributor, became the target of immense backlash for wearing a costume designed to showcase her patriotism.

Lahren posted a picture of her Halloween costume on Instagram, which featured her in a “Make America Great Again” royal-blue swimsuit. She was draped in the American flag, and had on a flag-striped fanny pack.

The picture was captioned; “Oh LA get ready to find your safe spaces! What am I? Well if you’re a conservative, I’m American AF. If you’re a lib, I’m ‘offensive.’ Let’s go.”

However, as has been the case so many other times, Lahren failed to see the irony in her political expression. Perhaps the greatest example was how she campaigned against Obamacare, and later admitted that she was still covered under her parents’ health insurance, which was only possible because of a key provision in the Obamacare law.

On Fox and Friends, Lahren questioned the NFL players’ decision to kneel during the national anthem, saying; “I would like to ask these players ‘What exactly are you kneeling for and why have you chosen the flag and the anthem to do it?’ […] I would like to ask those same players, ‘What would it take to get you to stand and respect the anthem?’”

Forgetting her sentiments, Lahren put on the costume, which technically violated the U.S. Flag Code 36 U.S.C. 176, which states: “The flag should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding, or drapery.”

Her costume sparked a heated debate on social media, leading to Donald Trump Jr. to come to her defense against sports commentator Keith Olbermann.

