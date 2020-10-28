'Today Show' Instagram Photo Of Kid's Halloween Costume Sparks Controversy

A Today Show’s Instagram post of a baby in a lobster Halloween costume sparked an intense debate in the comment section. The main point of contentions was whether it was okay to dress a child as a lobster, place them in a giant pot and then place the pot on the stove.

A majority of the commenters were less than thrilled by the post, with many slamming the picture.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

One person wrote: “Pls take this down. Before some kid puts a sibling in a pot.”

While it was obvious the stove was not turned on, many argued that the picture could have still made sense without the pot being placed on the stove.

One person wrote: “Seriously…It’s Cute…BUT they should have put it on the floor and not the stove! What were you thinking.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Another comment just read, “Ummmmmm”

There were far more likes than comments on the post, but it was clear that the picture was not a fan favorite.

Sources: America Now