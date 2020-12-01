TikTok Influencer Loses 1 Million Followers In A Day Over 'Rude' Behavior In New Video

Charli D'Amelio lost over 950,000 TikTok followers after she and older sister Dixie were slammed for their appalling table manners and being rude to their personal chef in a new video.

During the dinner, Charli and Dixie made varying facial expressions and even gagged as they ate the food made by their chef Aaron May. 19-year-old Dixie even ran outside at some point to throw up.

Dixie lost over 100,000 followers in a day, and she made a follow-up TikTok video stating that people needed to “know the full story” before blasting her and sending hateful comments.

“My family and I have been working with Chef Aaron May for a couple of months now, working on content for our channel and working on content for his channel, and [we’ve] made an amazing friendship. Before I even get into anything, I’m so grateful for every single person that follows me, every single person I care about, every single person I work with, every single person who works with me because I’m just so grateful for all of the opportunities I’ve had,” she said.

She stated that the reaction to her throwing up was taken out of context, and that she was not being “disrespectful.” She maintained that the video's final cut did not include footage of the chef and her team trying to convince her to eat the snail.

“My team knows I throw up a lot. I throw up at the smell, the thought, or the taste of anything. So, when they saw the snails, they were like, ‘Oh, let’s get her and try to see if we can get a reaction out of her.' I love [our] chef, and I would never disrespect him in any way,” she explained.

Charli has not responded to the backlash.

The debut video of the family’s new Dinner with the D'Amelios series was uploaded on their family YouTube channel on Monday, and featured parents, Marc and Heidi, as well as James Charles, their first mystery guest.

The video has been slammed in the comment section, with many calling out Charli and Dixie for their behavior, and maintaining that James was the only one with manners.

Chef Aaron had prepared traditional paella and a vegan version for Heidi, and as Marc introduced Aaron, Charli was making faces and sarcastically clapping her hands. She kept making faces as he described the meal he was serving.

The video garnered 8.7 million views and over 78,000 comments, but many of them are negative.

One person wrote: “This is just sad. It's a shame nobody taught these girls manners and an even bigger shame we gave them such a big platform.”

Another one stated, “Bruh they seem spoiled as hell. They’re acting like little brats. The poor chef.”

“My mom would've slapped me if I acted like that [at] the dinner table,” another commenter wrote.

“I've never had a problem with the D'Amelios but their behavior was just disgusting. I feel so bad for the chef. They acted so bratty, like... there are people who are struggling to feed their families,” another person added.

Some even stated that James was actually doing a better job scolding the girls for their bad behavior compared to the parents.

One comment read: “James was literally the only mature one here. The fact that HE was the one scolding them and not [their] own parents, says a lot.”

“It’s sad that James was checking them instead of their own parents,” one person wrote while another added: 'The only person I see that has manners is James Charles. Not even the parents...”

“I’ve been telling y’all that this family is fake and their true colors are gonna be shown,” someone else commented.

Sources: America Now