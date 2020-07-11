Terry Crews Defends Sharing Another Controversial Tweet, Claims He Will 'Die On This Hill'

Actor and TV host Terry Crews is once again defending his tweet in which maintained that one race shouldn’t be above another one based on the color of their skin. On Saturday, Crews stated that there are good and bad people among both blacks and whites.

He tweeted: "Are all white people bad? No. Are all black people good? No. Knowing this reality- I stand on my decision to unite with good people, no matter the race, creed or ideology. ... Given the number of threats against this decision – I also decide to die on this hill."

Crews has been facing criticism for nearly a week after he tweeted on Tuesday that he hoped the Black Lives Movement won’t turn into a "Black Lives Are Better" campaign.

"If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn't morph into #blacklivesbetter," he tweeted.

Crews was slammed and supported for his Saturday tweet.

Benjamin Franks responded to the tweet: "Do you believe blacks are equal to whites when it comes to Justice and equality?"

Graham Hackney wrote: "True. Also...Good black people have a far higher chance of being... overlooked for a job, stopped (killed?!) by the police, profiled in public, legislated against, and more... than bad white people. More than one thing can be true, Terry."

Former NFL player Burgess Owens agreed with Crews, writing: "Thank you Terry. It's absurd we live in a day where this even needs to be said."

Another person wrote, "How can someone who speaks so much truth and live for all of us, be treated so badly? I stand with you, Terry."

Recent killings of black people, including Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Elijah McClain, at the hands of police sparked protests against police brutality across the country, and eventually around the world.

The Black Lives Matter movement has become the most prominent voice against police brutality and in the protests across the country. Some peaceful protests have turned into violent riots in some cities.

The protests began after the death of George Floyd on May 25 while in police custody. A viral video showed former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds while he gasped for air. The last words he uttered were, "I can't breathe."

As the protests raged on all over the country, Crews tweeted on June 7: "Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together."

He was intensely slammed for the tweet.